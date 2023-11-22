Top track

Warbler - Rodriguez Jr. Remix

Clinic Thanksgiving Eve ft. Atish (Extended Set)

Station1640
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJWest Hollywood
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Clinic Thanksgiving Eve with atish (Extended Set) on Wednesday 11/22.

Support by ÖTHËRSIDE and Karam.

2 for 1 drinks (10-11 PM).

VIP tables reservations/inquiries, email info@underratedpresents.com

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Underrated Presents.

Lineup

Atish

Venue

Station1640

1640 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

