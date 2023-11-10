Top track

Erational - Chloé Caillet Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chloé Caillet pres. SMIILE with Cormac, ISAbella, FAFF, Shay Malt

Colour Factory
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Erational - Chloé Caillet Remix
Got a code?

About

This Autumn, fabric London are gearing up to bring club favourite and one-to-watch Chloé Caillet to vibrant underground East London venue, Colour Factory for a special edition of Chloé’s curated party ‘SMIILE’.

On 10th November the PVBLIC XCESS co-founder...

Presented by fabric.

Lineup

2
Chloé Caillet, Cormac, ISAbella and 2 more

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.