KhakiKid

Headrow House
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KhakiKid has certainly lived an interesting and unique life, yet it was only recently that the first generation Irish alt-rapper realised his story was worth talking about. Growing up on Crumlin council estate, Dublin-born Abdu Huss shared a bedroom with t...

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

KhakiKid

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

