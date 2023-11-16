DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Grammy Winner Mike Farris and The Fortunate Few live at Eddie's Attic!
Coming off of an incredible GRAMMY win for 2015’s SHINE FOR ALL THE PEOPLE (Best Roots Gospel Album), Nashville rocker Mike Farris keeps it earthy and personal on SILVER & STONE, (Comp...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.