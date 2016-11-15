DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concierto Benéfico Asociación de Displasia Fibrosa

Moby Dick
15 Nov - 16 Nov
GigsMadrid
About

Concierto benéfico a beneficio de la Asociación de Displasia Fibrosa en la sala MobyDick de Madrid. El 100% de lo recaudado con cada entrada, será destinado, íntegro, a la investigación para encontrar una cura.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI Read more

Organizado por ASOCIACION DE DISPLASIA FIBROSA.

Lineup

The Loitte Band

Venue

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

