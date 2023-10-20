DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Daniel Avery / Fadi Mohem / Sploofi / JADALAREIGN / Haruka / 4AM NYC

BASEMENT
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:30 pm
GigsBrooklyn
$30.65
About

21+

Presented by Knockdown Center.

Venue

BASEMENT

52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

