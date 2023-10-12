Top track

DRAGON POWER PUNCH

Evil Empire ft Roachhunters

Blondies
Thu, 12 Oct, 6:00 pm
London
£6

About

EVIL EMPIRE FT ROACHHUNTERS. DOORS 6PM.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by BLONDIES LONDON LTD.

Lineup

roachhunters, Evil Empire

Venue

Blondies

205a Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 8EG, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

