Eevah

Heartbreakers
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
Southampton
£11.73

Event information

EEVAH is an alt-pop band that combines the rock and indie genres with catchy pop hooks and songs about human error.

This is a 16+ event

Presented by Psychedelia.

Lineup

EEVAH

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK

Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

