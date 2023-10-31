Top track

Flip Top Head - Alfred Street

WASY 25:TBA + Flip Top Head + ebbb + My First Time

Sebright Arms
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Flip Top Head - Alfred Street
About

We Are So Young 25

31.10.23

Specials Guests TBA

Flip Top Head

ebbb

My First Time

FREE ENTRY

This free ticket does not guarantee entry - please arrive in good time

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by So Young Magazine.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

My First Time, ebbb, Flip Top Head

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

