Top track

Elijah Fox - Barcelona (feat. Al Strong)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Elijah Fox

The Stowaway
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Elijah Fox - Barcelona (feat. Al Strong)
Got a code?

About

Elijah Fox live at The Stowawy!

Elijah Fox is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and producer based in Los Angeles, CA. He grew up in Durham, NC and studied piano at Oberlin Conservatory.

Fox has also recorded/produced for Masego, YG, ScHoolboy Q, Denzel C Read more

Presented by The Stowaway.

Lineup

Elijah Fox

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.