Memorials

The Cumberland Arms
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£13.75
About

Innovative soundscapers MEMORIALS grace the Cumberland Arms!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Wandering Oak.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Memorials

Venue

The Cumberland Arms

Newcastle upon Tyne NE6 1LD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

