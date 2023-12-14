Top track

Thelma and The Sleaze w/ VOLK and Carito

Hotel Vegas
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:00 pm
$16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thelma and the Sleaze is an independent all female, queer southern rock band from Nashville, Tennessee. The group is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitar player Lauren "LG" Gilbert and features an evolving cast of A-team players to back her up for an...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Vegas

Lineup

Carito, VOLK, Thelma and the Sleaze

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

