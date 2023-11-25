Top track

John-Allison Weiss - Call Your Girlfriend

John-Allison Weiss

Chess Club
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
About

John-Allison Weiss is a traveling artist — a songwriter, guitarist, singer, and performer — specializing in heartfelt, autobiographical, guitar-driven pop songs.

Born April 13, 1987 in the Detroit suburbs and raised in rural Hall County Georgia, Weiss sta Read more

Presented by Chess Club

Lineup

John‐Allison Weiss, John‐Allison Weiss

Venue

Chess Club

617 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

