DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deni (EP Release) with Talker

El Cid
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Deni is the electronic pop solo project of Deni Hlavinka (of The Western Den). Decisive, impactful, yet soft around the edges, Deni’s music blurs the line between dark synth-driven electronica and tender alternative pop - creating a sound that is emphatic Read more

Presented by Pico Productions.

Lineup

Deni, talker

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.