DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House of Lux presents: The Shadow Room

The Blue Room
Thu, 28 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$19.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Guest DJs

Live music from Palm Ghosts

Silent films

Tarot readings

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Palm Ghosts

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.