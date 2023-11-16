Top track

SMILE "Price Of Progress" Tour

Hafenklang
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
From €13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SMILE zeigen mit ihrem hervorragenden Debut PRICE OF PROGRESS leichtfüßig auf, dass Post Punk im Jahre 2023 noch immer erfrischend klingen kann. Sie nehmen ihre Referenzen nicht als Dogma, bleiben experimentell, eigensinnig. Erzählerisch, eingängig, rough Read more

Präsentiert von dq agency, ByteFM & Detektor.fm.

Lineup

SMILE

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

