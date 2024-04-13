Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Droeloe + barking continues

La Maroquinerie
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Maroquinerie et Live Nation France présentent : **DROELOE
**Première partie : barking continues

Originaire des Pays-Bas, DROELOE (prononcé drew-lou) est le projet du producteur-compositeur Vincent Rooijers. DROELOE est un projet multidimensionnel qui cré...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Maroquinerie & Live Nation France
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DROELOE, barking continues

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

