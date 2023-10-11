DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our regular jammers have come together to headline our night, once again! This time, we bring you, 'The Pepper Shop'.
Headed up by Auris, one of our most seasoned jammers, TPS will be bringing you many flavours from foot-tapping jazz to full body funk!
A
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.