Five Points presents: The Pepper Shop

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
London
£7

About

Our regular jammers have come together to headline our night, once again! This time, we bring you, 'The Pepper Shop'.

Headed up by Auris, one of our most seasoned jammers, TPS will be bringing you many flavours from foot-tapping jazz to full body funk!

Presented by The Five Points Project.
Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

