IKLECTIK
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

IKLECTIK presents,

Wednesday 22 November 2023 | Doors: 8:00pm - Start: 8:30pm

Our Kiosk will open 1 hour before doors.

Tickets: £10 adv / £12 otd / £8 students otd (Student ID is mandatory. Please have your card ready at the entrance.)

Presented by IKLECTIK.
Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

