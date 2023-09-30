DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Total Indie Presents : LOVEBOMB 002

Heartbeat
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a Pop-Up event on Saturday, September 30.

Total Indie Presents:

LoveBomb 002

With special guest

Tony Powell

Pierre Reynolds

Brian Salazar

Darwin

++++++

10 pm to 4 am

21 and over

$10 Presale

Downtown Los Angeles

Come to dance

Presented by Total Indie x Heartbeat.

Lineup

TONY POWELL, Pierre Reynolds

Venue

Heartbeat

1325 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

