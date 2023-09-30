DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a Pop-Up event on Saturday, September 30.
Total Indie Presents:
LoveBomb 002
With special guest
Tony Powell
Pierre Reynolds
Brian Salazar
Darwin
++++++
10 pm to 4 am
21 and over
$10 Presale
Downtown Los Angeles
Come to dance
