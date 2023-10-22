DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cristallo del tempo

Santi Euno e Giuliano
Sun, 22 Oct, 11:00 am
TheatrePalermo
€7
CRISTALLO DEL TEMPO

Letture performative per bambinə 7-10 anni
A cura di Dudi Libreria per bambinə e ragazzə

con Daniela Macaluso

Il cristallo del tempo è quello in cui tutti i tempi possono sovrapporsi e di nuovo separarsi, dove il passato ci rac Read more

Presentato da Teatro Bastardo.
Santi Euno e Giuliano

Piazza Sant' Euno, 90133 Palermo Palermo, Italy
Doors open11:00 am

