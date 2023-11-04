Top track

Electric Enemy - Voices

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Electric Enemy

The Lodge - Deaf Institute
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Electric Enemy - Voices
Got a code?

About

Known for their heavy guitars, colossal drums, dynamic vocals and electric live performances, Electric Enemy has earned acclaim for their mature and resonant alternative rock sound. With a commitment to powerful storytelling and contagious melodies, this f Read more

Presented by EE.

Lineup

Electric Enemy, Queen Cult

Venue

The Lodge - Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor Street, Manchester, M1 7HE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.