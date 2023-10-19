DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La collaborazione tra Savana Funk e Gaudi arriverà sul palco del CAP10100 per un evento speciale giovedì 19 ottobre.
Sarà un vero e proprio viaggio musicale con queste tappe:
Savana Funk live
Savana Dub (Savana Funk & Gaudi jam)
Gaudi Cosmic Dub Trio l
