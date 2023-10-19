DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Savana Funk & Gaudi Cosmic Dub Trio

CAP10100
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La collaborazione tra Savana Funk e Gaudi arriverà sul palco del CAP10100 per un evento speciale giovedì 19 ottobre.

Sarà un vero e proprio viaggio musicale con queste tappe:

Savana Funk live

Savana Dub (Savana Funk & Gaudi jam)

Gaudi Cosmic Dub Trio l Read more

Presentato da CAP10100 - ASSOCIAZIONE TEATRALE ORFEO.

Lineup

Savana Funk

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

