DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gold Panda & Nathan Fake live | Milano3000

BASE Milano
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:30 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25

About

M3000 e Radio Raheem portano a Rumore di Base 2 artisti che hanno scritto la storia della musica elettronica degli ultimi decenni: Gold Panda live e Nathan fake live (album tour).

A seguire Dj set di Rosa Calix e DJLMP

Quando Manchester bat Read more

Presentato da CLUB NATION srl.

Lineup

1
Gold Panda, Rosa Calix, DJLMP and 1 more

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

