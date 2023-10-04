Top track

Troye Sivan - Rush

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Troye Sivan: 'Something To Give Each Other' Signing

Rough Trade West
Wed, 4 Oct, 5:30 pm
Artist signingLondon
From £18.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Troye Sivan - Rush
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade West is very excited to present an in-store signing from Troye Sivan. This unique event celebrates the release of his new album 'Something To Give Each Other' released via EMI.

Fans will be provided with an exclusive print to be signed by Troy Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade West

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
40 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.