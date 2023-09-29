Top track

Sylvere - Ah Oui Ah Oui

LA CREOLE #25

Le Chinois
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€15

About

LA CREOLE #25

BIG NEWS, pour cette rentrée, on fait notre come back à la maison mère aka Chinois!!!

On vous l'a dit, ça ne s'arrête pas ce mois-ci.

Echauffe toi dès maintenant car ça va être torride!!!

PREVENTES

Nous mettons en place une billetterie e Read more

Présenté par LA CREOLE.

Lineup

franssouax, KRAMPF, Sylvere

Venue

Le Chinois

6 Place du Marché, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open11:00 pm

