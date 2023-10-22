DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Black Garden Flash Day

Quartier Général
Sun, 22 Oct, 10:00 am
ArtParis
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pour sa première édition, le Black Garden Flash Day voit les choses en grand avec un évènement dans le coeur du 11ème arrondissement parisien.

Au programme plus de 30 tatoueurs pour un dimanche 100% flashs, mais aussi des illustrations, tapis, piercings,

Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.

Quartier Général

71 Rue De La Fontaine Au Roi, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 am

