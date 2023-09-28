DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fight of Dj's : First Edition

Punk Paradise
Thu, 28 Sept, 9:00 pm
DJParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nous vous présentons la toute première organisation de battles de DJ's qui va changer la donne ! 🥊

Le 28 septembre au Punk Paradise, soyez témoin d’une réel expérience en direct lorsque quatre des DJs les plus talentueux et passionnés s'affronteront sur Read more

Présenté par Fight of Dj’s.

Lineup

Venue

Punk Paradise

11 Rue de la Folie Méricourt, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm

