AREA 69 USA Debut: PARTIBOI69 LIVE & Guests

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$29.10

About

Following his last epic sold-out show in The Room, the Australian icon, Partiboi69 is gearing up to unleash his return to NYC at The Brooklyn Monarch on Saturday, October 7th.

Known for his unique blend of ghetto house, Miami bass, and Detroit techno, he Read more

Presented by Gray Area.

Lineup

Partiboi69

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

