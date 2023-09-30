Top track

Mary J. Blige - Family Affair

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Bringue 90' & 2000's Baddie + Karaoké

Lieu Chéri
Sat, 30 Sept, 6:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
€13.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Bringue GIRLS ONLY est de retour à Bordeaux pour une édition 90's & 2000’s BADDIES ! Vous êtes chaudes ?

Comme l'indique le nom de cette Bringue, on vous attend en totales BADDIES des années 2000. Mets ton plus bel outfit inspiration Y2K : ton jean tai

Présenté par La Bringue et Girls in Lyon.

Lineup

Venue

Lieu Chéri

18 Rue Des Ateliers, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

