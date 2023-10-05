DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clash Live

STEREO Covent Garden
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
Clash Live lands at STEREO on Thursday October 5th in association with The Lost Explorer Mezcal presenting live performance from Solomon & DJ sets from Aroop Roy, Blue Canariñho and BBC Radio 1's very own Charlie Tee.

Presented by Stereo Covent Garden.

Lineup

Solomon, Aroop Roy, Charlie Tee

Venue

STEREO Covent Garden

35 The Piazza, Westminster, London, WC2E 8BE, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

