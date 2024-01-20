DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ben l'Oncle Soul - Bologna

Locomotiv Club
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBologna
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lo vedete ancora vestito anni 60, mentre afferma di essere un soul man?

Logico, visto come questo grande amante della musica afroamericana sia riuscito a far emozionare tutta la Francia estendendo la magia intramontabile di Stax, Motown e altri.

Questo s Read more

Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

Ben l’Oncle Soul

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.