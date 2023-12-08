Top track

The Renegade Live ft Ray Keith

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Watch this drum and bass icon, re-imagine his 30 year catalogue of rave anthems with a full live band.

Drum and Bass legend, Ray Keith bring to life his brand new show, The Renegade. Catch this brand new 4 piece, performing classics live from his 30 year Read more

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Ray Keith

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

