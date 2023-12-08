DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Watch this drum and bass icon, re-imagine his 30 year catalogue of rave anthems with a full live band.
Drum and Bass legend, Ray Keith bring to life his brand new show, The Renegade. Catch this brand new 4 piece, performing classics live from his 30 year
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs