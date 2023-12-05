Top track

Traumer - Hoodlum

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JAZZY presents Get-Traum

The Bassement Club
Tue, 5 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€14.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Traumer - Hoodlum
Got a code?

About

La entrada general incluye acceso con copa hasta la 01:00h. Reservado el derecho de admisión.

General admission tickets includes access with a drink until 01:00h. The organization reserves the right of admission.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario tr Read more

Organizado por The Bassement.

Lineup

Traumer

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.