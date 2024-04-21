DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Timber Timber & Guest

Le Trianon
Sun, 21 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From €35.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Timber Timbre revient enfin avec un nouvel album intitulé "Lovage" - l'album Timber Timbre le plus abouti et le plus captivant à ce jour - ce qui ne veut pas dire que Taylor Kirk a simplement affiné ses méthodes de travail. En fait, "Lovage" est un véritab...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

Timber Timbre

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.