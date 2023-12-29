Top track

The Martinez Brothers & Gordo - Rizzla (Mochakk Remix) [feat. Rema]

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Martinez Brothers & Ben Sterling

Club Space Miami
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
Selling fast
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Martinez Brothers & Gordo - Rizzla (Mochakk Remix) [feat. Rema]
Got a code?

About

New Year's Weekend begins, Friday night into Saturday on The Terrace.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Club Space is now cigarette free. We thank you for not smoking cigarettes at Club Space.

*** The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has been declared a worldwi* Read more

Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
The Martinez Brothers, Ben Sterling, Layla Benitez and 1 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.