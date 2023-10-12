DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bloke / The Daffodils / Last Living Cannibal / LuxJury

The George Tavern
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A Thursday at the George featuring:

- BLOKE

- The Daffodils

- Last Living Cannibal (solo)

- LuxJury

+ karaoke til late!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The George Tavern

Lineup

Last Living Cannibal, The Daffodils, BLOKE

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.