DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El 31 de octubre, coincidiendo con Halloween tendrá lugar, en Cadavra, la primera edición de Juicy Jams.
En la zona Lounge contaremos con dos figuras míticas de la capital, Caustica y José Cabrera, donde sonará música negra, desde rnb o rap hasta house o
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.