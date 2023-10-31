DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Juicy Jams

Cadavra
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El 31 de octubre, coincidiendo con Halloween tendrá lugar, en Cadavra, la primera edición de Juicy Jams.

En la zona Lounge contaremos con dos figuras míticas de la capital, Caustica y José Cabrera, donde sonará música negra, desde rnb o rap hasta house o Read more

Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

1
Caustica, Jose Cabrera, Alexandre Laeddis and 1 more

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

