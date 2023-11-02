Top track

SOFT LAD - The Human Condition

SOFT LAD + SUPPORT

Notting Hill Arts Club
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£4.25

About

SOFT LAD - the musical project from acclaimed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sophie Galpin - is no stranger to the music industry. You may have spotted her in bands with SELF ESTEEM and SOAK, and she’s previously worked with Jessie Ware, Beck Read more

Presented by CloseUp Promotions.

Lineup

Soft Lad

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

