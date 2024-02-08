Top track

Elliott Armen + 1ères parties : Family Stereo & Claire Days

Le Hasard Ludique
Thu, 8 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rendez-vous le 8 février 2024 pour le concert exceptionnel d'Elliott Armen au Hasard Ludique !

Elliott Armen, auteur-compositeur-interprète et producteur, a grandi entre Paris et sa terre natale, Saint-Malo. Depuis son adolescence, il compose à la gui...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
Lineup

Elliott Armen, Claire Days, Family Stereo

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

