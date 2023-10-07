Top track

Frontin' • RnB & Hip Hop Classics

Two Palms
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us at Two Palms for a whole host of RnB, Hip Hop and throwback classics.

No remixes. No messing. Just straight up bangers.

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).

Presented by Is This It?.

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

