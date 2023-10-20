Top track

DIRTY SÖCKS - TUTTE LE CAZZO DI VOLTE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dirty Söcks + rikymp3

Covo Club
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€8.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DIRTY SÖCKS - TUTTE LE CAZZO DI VOLTE
Got a code?

About

Il collettivo DIRTY SÖCKS prende forma nel Febbraio 2021 sull’asse Bologna-Napoli-Avellino.

La volontà dei suoi musicisti e visual artisti di ritagliarsi uno spazio artistico indipendente ne induce spontaneamente la formazione. Non a caso, il gruppo appro Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.