The Halloween Show

The Bill Murray
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Not comedy, you will experience ego death. It will be truly terrifying.

A continuous project joining people in a communal experience to connect with oneself and with each other.

Headliner Marina Abramovic tbc

Hosted by Julia Masli

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

3
Julia Masli, Viggo Venn, Jordan Brookes and 3 more

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

