To the Moon

Junodream

Papillon
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£13.88

About

Psych presents... Junodream + Guests

We grew up together, becoming friends over our common love of Pink Floyd, Spiritualized and AIR. We started playing music together and in 2018 we put a name to it. junodream was born.

We play space rock and we write a Read more

Presented by Psychedelia.

Lineup

Junodream

Venue

Papillon

61 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GF, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

