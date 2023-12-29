DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KISSTORY Manchester

New Century
Fri, 29 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJManchester
KISSTORY is BACK and heading on tour across the UK!

Friday 29th December KISSTORY lands at New Century Hall Manchester, where we’ll be taking you back with all the best Old Skool and Anthems, your fave KISSTORY DJs and residents dropping the biggest R Read more

Presented by KISSTORY

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open9:00 pm
1300 capacity

