Il Mondo È Come Te Lo Metti in Testa

Giovanni Truppi in concerto a Milano

Santeria Toscana 31
Tue, 12 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€26.45

Giovanni Truppi torna in tour per celebrare il decimo anniversario della pubblicazione di “Il Mondo è come te lo metti in testa”, secondo album in studio adaver segnato la sua carriera.

Inoccasione dell’anniversario uscirà anche una pubblicazione straordi Read more

Presentato da Doc Live Srl.

Giovanni Truppi

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

