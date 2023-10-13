Top track

Man/Woman/Chainsaw - Back/Burden

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Man/Woman/Chainsaw single launch

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Man/Woman/Chainsaw - Back/Burden
Got a code?

About

Man/Woman/Chainsaw single launch party

[MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW](https://www.instagram.com/manwomanchainsaw/) - Band with a buzz. Noisy noise.

[OTALA](https://www.instagram.com/otalaband/)

[DENH IZEN](https://www.instagram.com/denhizen/)

+ more tbc

This is an 18+ event Read more

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Denh Izen, Otala, Man/Woman/Chainsaw

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.