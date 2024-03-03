DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Celestial Darkness Festival

The Underworld
1 Mar - 3 Mar 2024
GigsLondon
About

CELESTIAL DARKNESS FESTIVAL is an extreme metal festival in London (United Kingdom) curated by Cosmic Void Festival organisers, featuring some of the finest extreme metal acts around.

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adu Read more

Presented by Cult Of Parthenope.

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open1:00 pm
500 capacity
