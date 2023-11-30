Top track

I'm Every Sparkly Woman

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ana Roxanne

Corsica Studios
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I'm Every Sparkly Woman
Got a code?

About

Embodying the radiance of R&B vocalists, the immaculateness of church hymns, and the soul-stirring power of devotional music, Ana Roxanne makes incredibly intimate pieces of music that combine meditative drone, calming ambient soundscapes, and angelic voca Read more

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Ana Roxanne

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.