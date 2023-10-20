DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TNS 001

The WaterBear Venue
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

New club night presented by The New Society at The Waterbear Venue.

Expect:

UK Rap/Grime/Edits/Bootlegs/UKG/Amapiano/Dancehall/RnB/Afrobeats/UK Funky

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by The New Society.

Venue

The WaterBear Venue

169-170 Kings Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.